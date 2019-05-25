Share:

KARACHI (PR) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Askari Bank Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding for launch of co-branded credit card where both organizations will be offering their services for the benefit of large number of customers in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held at the airline’s head office where the MoU was signed by Air Marshal Arshad Malik - CEO PIA, and Abid Sattar - President & CEO Askari Bank. According to the agreement, PIA and AKBL will launch a Co-Branded Loyalty Program which will be integrated with PIA Awards +Plus Frequent Flyer Program.

The Co-Branded Credit Card will offer exciting benefits for PIA and AKBL customers, where they will be able to avail not only membership of the frequent flyer program, accrue miles on each Rupee spent, but also other associated benefits as prime customers.

CEO PIA, while congratulating the team members of PIA and AKBL, said that this agreement is another step forward in providing better services, value addition and bringing more convenience for the customers of both organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, President & CEO Askari Bank said that innovative, technology-oriented products that offer convenience to customers is the key to success and this initiative is a step forward in the same direction. Senior officials of PIA and AKBL were present at the occasion.