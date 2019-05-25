Share:

LONDON : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that his party would remain neutral on the recent scandal related to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal. Talking on Twitter to react on the issue, Shehbaz said that “Our viewpoint on NAB is principled and we will keep voicing our concerns on all forums.” “PML-N has nothing to do with anybody’s private life and will stick to its political and legal narrative!”, he continued in his tweet. Earlier, the NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by a private news channel against the bureau’s chief, labelling the video libelous, propagandist and fake. Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has issued a Press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labeling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations against the organisation.

A local TV aired the audio and video clips of his alleged inappropriate interactions / conversation with a female.