Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Pakistan People’s Party believes in giving jobs on merit and it is a matter of great pleasure that first time in the history of Sindh Social Security, the children of employees, who died during service, are being appointed on deceased quota.

This he said while distributing offer letters on deceased quota here at SESSI head office on Friday. On this occasion Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar, Director Admn Zahid Butt and others were also present.

Welcoming the newcomers, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch asked them to work hard and bring a good name to the department. He said that gradually the remaining posts on deceased quota would be filled after completion of formalities, adding that federal government was depriving people from their employments, while Sindh government, following the vision of Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was providing jobs to the people.

He assured the labourers that Sindh Labour Department would protect their rights and striving hard to provide them better health care, education and safety facilities.

On this occasion he distributed 13 offer letters to the children of the employees, who died during service, on deceased quota.