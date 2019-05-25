Share:

MULTAN-An inquest found on Friday the administration of a private school guilty of negligence and intentional delay that resulted in the death of a teacher who had got injured on the school premises and later passed away in hospital.

Agreeing with the recommendations of the committee, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak issued order for launching action against the school administration. “Those who are responsible for the loss of precious human life should now face strict legal action,” he declared.

The four-member inquiry committee recommended strict action against the school administration including cancellation of the school registration and legal action. The deceased teacher Aasma was shifted to hospital on an auto-rickshaw after she got injured as the school owner allegedly refused giving his car. The committee pointed out that the school administration committed criminal negligence in giving first aid to the injured teacher and she was kept at school instead of shifting to hospital while her head was bleeding. The committee concluded that life of the teacher could have been saved had the school administration acted timely. It was also found during the inquiry that the Rescue 1122 was not informed on the injury too.

The committee noted that the school paid very low wages to the teachers while the site plans and commercialisation of the school should also be investigated. The committee recommended to the Deputy Commissioner to direct all educational institutions to make arrangements for first aid and bear the medical expenses of workers in case of any likewise incident. “All the institutions should appoint paramedical staff,” the committee further suggested.