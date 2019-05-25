Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend for third consecutive day as KSE 100-index increased by 122.47 points (0.34%) to close at 35,703.81 points.

A total of 110.418 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.542 billion.

Out of 290 companies, share prices of 138 companies recorded increase while 137 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Unity with a volume of 12.258 million and price per share of Rs 11.74, MLCF with a volume of 8.75 million and its price per share increased by Rs 1.1 to Rs 22.47 and TRG with a volume of 5.76 million and its price per share of also increased by Rs 0.01 to Rs 16.44.