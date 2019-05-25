Share:

Karachi - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the ruling PTI is against creation of another province in Sindh, and there will be no need for division after introduction of their new Local Bodies system in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial leadership and coalition parties leadership here at Governor’s House on Friday.

The delegation from PTI included Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI provincial lawmakers Khurram Sher Zaman and Haleem Adil Shaikh and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda. Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders Sadruddin Shah Rashidi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Nand Kumar and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed overall political situation in the country and different projects announced by the federal government in the province, especially the progress on projects worth Rs162 billion announced for Karachi.

The premier while talking to the delegation rejected the notion of separate province in the Sindh province and said that PTI was against any division of the province.

“The new local bodies system introduced by PTI will end the demand for a separate province”, as it would empower the local government representatives to a large extent, eliminating sense of deprivation among the masses, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was in the metropolis on daylong visit, was earlier welcomed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and IGP at the Jinnah International Airport.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was neither invited to welcome the PM nor to any of the meetings chaired by the premier at the Governor House. Later, the CM, along with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, left for Ghotki to condole the death of federal minister Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar with the Mehar family.

Housing project

Prime Minister Imran on Friday also chaired a meeting for launching Naya Pakistan housing project in the province for the low income segments of society. It was attended by business community members Aqeel Karim Deedhi, Zaigham Mehmood Rizvi, Arif Habib, and PTI leaders Najeeb Haroon, Aftab Siddiqui, Samar Ali Khan and others.

“Naya Pakistan programme is among the key projects of the government and is aimed at fulfilling dream of housing facility to low-income classes,” said the prime minister, adding that it would open new avenues for jobs and businesses.

The business community members also shared their suggestions with the premier to make the project a success.

Meeting with traders and industrialists

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met with the representatives of trade, commerce and industry community in the city and said that he wanted his government to be the most business and investor friendly government in the history of the country.

“I want the business community to join hands with the government in eradicating poverty from the country,” he said.

The delegation comprised members of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chambers of Commerce, garments, bed ware exporters and towel manufacturers and exporters, and others.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister once again while reaffirming his commitment to not let thieves who looted national wealth run away, said that they had ruined the country’s economy through their bad policies and for their vested interests. “We have got a crippling economy that is suffering from many issues,” he said.

He however assured the business community members that the incumbent government is taking concrete steps to stabilise the economy. As part of those efforts the government has appointed experts in the State Bank and the Federal Board of Revenue, he said.

The premier said that ease of doing business, reforms in FBR and suitable atmosphere for the business was the top priority of the PTI led federal government.

He invited the business community members to take advantage of the amnesty announced by the government to legitimise their businesses. “We want the private sector to lead the country towards economic stability and growth,” he said, adding that their government would take every step to facilitate in supporting investment and business activities in the country.

The business community also assured its complete support to the premier and expressed its confidence in the economic policies of his government. The delegation also put forward its proposals for economic stability and achieving economic targets.

Expo 2020 team calls on PM

Later talking to members of Theme Committee of Expo 2020 who called on him at the Governor House, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon the need of projecting skills and expertise of Pakistan in various sectors at the international level. He said it would provide a platform to project Pakistani products and tourism sectors at international level.

Expo 2020 will be held in Dubai in which around 190 countries will take part. The prime minister was briefed about the preparations and coordination being made in regards with the mega exhibition.