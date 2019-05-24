Share:

Emilia: My game of Thrones character ‘saved my life’

LOS ANGELES- Emilia Clarke says Daenerys Targaryen ‘’saved [her] life’’, after she battled two aneurysms.

The 32-year-old actress starred as the Mother of Dragons in ‘Game of Thrones’, and after struggling with life-threatening brain injuries during the filming of seasons two and three of the hit HBO show, she’s credited the role with giving her the ‘’strength’’ to get back on her feet. She said: ‘’I’ve been lying about this for a number of years. Every time anyone was like, ‘Where do you get your strength?’ I’m like, ‘Heavens, I have no idea.’ But [my character] and I grew together and, it’s corny as hell, but she saved my life.

‘’The main thing that happens after you’ve had a brain injury - paralysis and all of that aside - is that you have fatigue, which sounds like a fancy way of saying you’re tired, but it’s debilitating to the point of demoralising. And you can’t look someone in the eye because it brings up shame.

‘’Most people don’t have the mother of dragons’ shoes to walk in to help them get out of it, and those are the people I speak to now.’’

Sophie Turner missed the ‘university experience’

LOS ANGELES - Sophie Turner wishes she had the ‘’university experience’’. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star was just 13 when she joined the show and whilst she missed ‘’drinking a lot and throwing up in the middle of a club’’, she had a really great time on set. She said: ‘’I wish I’d had the university experience. I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed! But, I am happy with my ‘Game of Thrones’ experience. I don’t think I missed out on too much.’’ And the 23-year-old actress is grateful to have had so many ‘’protective’’ people on the set of the HBO fantasy drama series. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday (24.05.19) evening, she added: ‘’They were very protective. There was one moment before a scene where Peter [Dinklage] and Conleth [Hill] were talking amongst themselves and they were swearing, and Peter was like, ‘Don’t swear in front of Sophie. She’s 14, you can’t swear.’ And then they called, ‘action’ and the first words of the scene were a string of obscenities and expletives! It was all very strange.’’