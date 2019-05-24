Share:

Rawalpindi-A heavy rain lashed the city on Friday turning the weather pleasant. However, the downpour that started around 4pm inundated roads and motorists got stuck at various intersections.

The rainwater also flooded the Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai Flyovers, Kashmir Road, Haider Road, Adam Jee Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Mall Road, Adiala Road, Shakrial, Commercial Market, Kuri Road, Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Misrial Road, Baraf Khana Chowk and many other localities, causing troubles for the people. In low-lying areas, rainwater also entered houses and shops damaging the households and other stuff.

WAPDA also suspended electricity supply in many areas doubling the miseries of people.

Traffic jams were also occurred in various areas while Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf along with traffic wardens controlled the mess despite heavy rain.

Similarly, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staffers, following the instructions of Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanvir, struggled hard to pump out water inundated on roads with heavy machines and suckers to facilitate the citizens.

On the other hand, citizens expressed their happiness and said: “the rain brought a pleasant change in the harsh weather”. “I am a labourer and work under open sky with having fast. The rain beats the heat and now I don’t feel pain in picking up bricks,” said Riaz Ahmed.

Ahmed Khan, a resident of Shakrial, said rainwater entered his house and damaged the households. He said the civic bodies had not dredged the seasonal nullahs that chocked with rainwater. He said he along with other family members could hardly manage to pump out water with tubs from their house. “The staff of WASA has been put on high alert soon after rain. They are also draining out the rainwater from most of the city’s sore points, including Murree Road and its suburbs,” said Umar, a spokesman of civic agency.

APP adds: The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis while dengue larva is being found in large number during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, Commissioner Jodet Ayaz directed officials of different departments to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws. He directed them to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Ayaz called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

He said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.