Rawalpindi-A court of law on Friday extended physical remand by four days of the three cops and another man accused of ‘gang raping’ a 20-year-old girl and snatching cash and gold ring from her in a private housing society in the limits of Police Station Rawat.

Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Muhammad Arshad extended the physical remand of the accused.

Accused Muhammad Naseer, Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Azeem (all the policemen) and Amir were produced before the judge by a team of Police Station Rawat officials. The investigation officer requested the judge for extension in remand for seven days. However, the judge rejected the peal of police and extended remand only for four days.

The court ordered police to reproduce the accused on May 28 for further proceeding in the case.

After getting extension in remand, the police produced the accused before court of Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir, where the rape victim girl namely Rafia Azam along with her legal team were also present and faced the court besides recording her statement before the judge under section 164 CrPc. In her statement, the girl stated she was travelling in a car along with her friend Umair in Bahria Town Phase-8 at 2am in the night between May 15 and 16 when the four men, including three cops, arrived and pulled both out of the car. She stated that she was bundled into another car by policemen and drove away to some distance. She stated she was raped in the back seat of the car by the cops and their friend. She also told judge she has been staying in a hostel with permission of her parents and working in call centre to meet her both ends. The girl also identified the four accused before the court.