MOSCOW - Russia and Sudan positively assessed their military cooperation and pledged to strengthen it, according to bilateral agreements published Friday on Russia’s legal information website. One document said that Russia and Sudan will exchange views and information on military-political affairs and issues of international security. They agreed to share their experiences in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, cooperate in search and rescue operations at sea, jointly train troops, and exchange visits of warships and military aircraft. The other agreement provided for the establishment of a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sudan, with a staff of four people.

The purpose of the office is to assist in the development of the Sudanese Armed Forces and train Sudanese personnel to use and repair weapons and military equipment supplied by Russia.

The term of both agreements is seven years.