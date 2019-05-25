Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, progress on payment to media of media houses and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that collaboration of opposition parties is to save their personal interests.

On this occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that positive results are being yielded under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She praised Provincial government for provision of relief to masses in Ramazan Bazars.

She lauded efforts of Chief Minister and his team for achieving target of wheat procurement and give full remuneration to farmers.