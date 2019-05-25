Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senators cricket team of Upper House of Parliament defeated Parliamentarian cricket team of National Assembly by 63 runs in a friendly floodlight cricket match played here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

Senators Eleven skipper Senator Shibli Faraz opted to bat first and scroed 194 runs in allotted 15 overs. Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman was leading scorer with half century followed by 37 by Senator Ahmad Khan. Chasing the target, Parliamentarian Eleven could score 131 runs.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated the Senators Eleven for their outstanding performance in all areas of the game.

He said that the Upper House of the Parliament would continue to play its active role for promotion of sports in the country.

He said that the House of Federation would serve as a center of coordination for promotion of sports activities in the federating units. He especially appreciated senators Shibli Faraz, Ahmad Khan, Agha Shazaib Durrani and Mirza Afridi for their outstanding performance in the match.