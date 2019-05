Share:

LAHORE : Dilawar Hussain Foundation recently held a free medical camp at DHF Primary School in collaboration with Kashif lqbal Thalasseamia Care Centre. Novo Nordisk Pharma, Pakistan, Atco Laboratories and Zafa Pharmaceutical Laboratories sponsored the camp. The camp, attended by 150 patients, was aimed at providing free healthcare service to the marginalised communities dwelling in urban slums.