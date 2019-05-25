Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Glowing tribute was paid to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi, ruler of princely state of Bahawalpur on his 53rd death anniversary in a seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur here on Friday.

Speaking at the seminar, IUB Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz said that living nations always remember their heroes and follow their principles. “The nations which forget their heroes are lost and deviate from their destiny,” he asserted. He said that Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi played a significant role in the making and strengthening of Pakistan. He was a visionary leader and ex-state of Bahawalpur shown exemplary progress in terms of socioeconomic development and advancement in the fields of education and health.

Dr Alama Muhammad Tahir, Prof Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi, Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani and Dr Asmat Durrani also highlighted various achievements and reforms of Nawab of Bahawalpur, making his state a welfare state in the region. He was a great Muslim leader who brought prosperity in his state through social and economic reforms by establishing Sutlej Valley Project, industries, educational institutes, hospitals and many other welfare projects.