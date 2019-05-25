Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the Pakistan Railways (PR) would run three Eid special trains from June 2 to facilitate passengers.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters on Saturday, he said if more trains would be arranged then five Eid special trains would be run to facilitate passengers.

He said a tender had been awarded to Railway Constructions

Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP) for improvement of Tando Adam railway track.

The minister said Sir Syed Express train would soon be inaugurated, adding that required target would be achieved in freight area.

To a question, Sheikh Rasheed said those who plundered the country’s wealth were targeting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said due to lack of health facilities, AIDS had become severe in Larkana and demanded the resignation of Sindh health minister.

The railways minister said people were deceived in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, adding that it was the need of the hour to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

To another query, he said price hike, unemployment and other problems were because of the previous rulers.

He said the Sindh government was criticising him without any reason, adding that it was a responsibility of the Sindh government to ensure availability of an area for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The minister said private companies had been invited to invest in railway lines and added that induction of new employees in PR department would be made on purely merit.