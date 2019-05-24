Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three students of Government High School Pindi Bawray were abducted and sexually assaulted by three fiendish youngmen here on Friday.

According to police source, Ghulam Mustafa (12), Sajjad (12) and Muhammad Ali (10) of Kot Mubarak were on the way to their school Friday morning. As they reached near Dera Tararan, an accused identified as Asif Ali, son of Ghaffar Jutt abducted them at gunpoint. He took them to Darbar Peer Pagori where Asif along with his two accomplices assaulted them sexually. Later, the accused left the victims there and fled the scene.

The Vanike Tarar Police have registered a case against the accused but failed to arrest any of them.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.