ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested two car lifters and recovered three vehicles and five bikes from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali including ASI Tariq and others.

The team succeeded to arrest two car lifters namely Siraj Khan s/o Sher Muhammad resident of Mehmand Agency and Imran s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dhok Kashmairan Rawalpindi and recovered three stolen vehicles and five bike from them.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons to know about theft of other vehicles.