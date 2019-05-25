Share:

KARACHI - United States Consul General in Karachi, JoAnne Wagner inaugurated a photographic exhibition illustrating the lives of Muslims living in the United States of America, at the Lincoln Corner situated in the Liaquat National Memorial Library. “The images in the exhibit demonstrate two founding principles of American society: those of tolerance of religious diversity; and freedom of religious practice,” she said.

Consul General JoAnne Wagner emphasized that Americans were proud of their right to practice the religion of their choice without any fear.

Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Shah was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated that the United States was home to one of the most diverse Muslim populations in the world and the exhibition showcased the religious diversity and religious freedom in the United States.