LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaquat Ali Malik on Friday distributed Eid gifts to women wardens at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. The ceremony was arranged to acknowledge the services of woman staff and to share Eid greetings with them, a spokesman for the city traffic police department said.

At least 138 policewomen including Lady Traffic Wardens, and Lady Traffic Assistants attended the ceremony. On this occasion, special Eid gifts were distributed to woman traffic officials and their children by Chief Traffic Officer.

While addressing the ceremony, SSP Liaqat Ali Malik said that women workers are an integral part of the Lahore Traffic police department. He also lauded the efforts and services of Lady Traffic officials who perform official duties amid scorching heat along with their male colleagues. The CTO said that only those societies grow and achieve success where woman are provided equal opportunities for work and their rights are also protected. “The formation of a society is not possible without the important role of women,” he said. The SSP said that women are playing significant role in the development of Pakistani society. “If we recall the history of Pakistan, we can find those praiseworthy names of the women who played crucial role in national development,” Liaqat Ali Malik said. He said that women empowerment and encouragement can help reshape the society. He further said that an anti-harassment unit is actively working in city traffic police department to help women staff. The women traffic officers also thanked Chief Traffic Officer for organizing the ceremony, for the very first time, to recognize the services of workingwomen.