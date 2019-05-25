Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani held a high-level meeting to review the arrangements of security, development works and facilities provided to the main processions on Youm-e-Ali (RA) on 21st Ramazan at his office.

The commissioner reviewed security arrangements by police and facilities at the main procession by the district administration along with the close coordination of supervisors of main processions and help of district focal persons.

He said that DG Rangers and he himself held meetings in this regard prior to the day and now all stakeholders are to brief their issues and resolve it on priority through close coordination of each other and contact with respective FPs to facilitate traditionally main procession in appropriate manner. The commissioner asked the respective civic agencies KE, KW&SB, KMC/DMCs, Solid Waste, police etc to work and perform in the field, now.

The commissioner will also visit the route of main procession with all coordination team of officials and organizers today. Emergency control room at respective DCs have already been established to review the overall situation during the day. All civic agencies would also remain alert and vigil in their service points round the clock.

The commissioner also directed all DCs to take precautionary steps as the announcement of heatwave was made to save the people, proper arrangements may be made during the day.