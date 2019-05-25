Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G’s ‘A New Hope’ volunteers spent a day with children, undergoing cancer treatment, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore. Working towards giving back to the society that it operates in, Zong 4G is actively delivering and partaking in social causes. The visit was aimed at lifting the spirits of the under treatment children at the hospital.

Spreading the magic and joy, the ‘New Hope’ volunteers visited multiple wards at the hospital to share their love and care for the hospital staff as well as the patients. On the occasion, they gave gifts and shared a few laughs to renew their will to fight cancer. “By instilling a sense of owner­ship and responsibility at the organizational level, our goal has been to bring about a meaningful impact in the lives of people,” said the company spokesperson. As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Zong 4G con­tinues its pursuit to help advance positive social change by investing in the future and creating conditions for upward social mobility.