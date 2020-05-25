Share:

Japan on Monday lifted the state of emergency, which was imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, across the whole country, local media reported.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Kyodo News.

The move covered Tokyo, the prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, as well as Hokkaido in northern Japan, said the report.

Free of restrictions, citizens are now allowed to go out freely and businesses to resume operations with the fresh decision.

Abe earlier lifted the state of emergency in 42 of the nation's 47 prefectures.

Japan had imposed a state of emergency early last month for a period of one month to combat COVID-19 and later extended it until May 31.