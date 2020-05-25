Share:

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia crossed 350,000-mark on Monday, authorities said.

At least 8,946 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 353,427, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

The virus also claimed 92 more lives, pushing the death toll to 3,633, it added.

Meanwhile, recoveries reached 118,798, including 5,499 reported since yesterday.

Russia continues mass testing for COVID-19 aiming to detect the disease at early stages when it is less contagious. To date, as many as 8.9 million tests have been carried out in the country, while more than 287,000 stay under medical surveillance with suspected infections.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of the capital Moscow, ban on the entry of foreigners and stateless people, and the suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the third worst-hit country in terms of number of cases, following the US and Brazil.

Three top Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are being treated in hospital for the coronavirus, while three more were discharged with recovery.

The pandemic has claimed more than 345,200 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 5.41 million cases have been reported worldwide and close to 2.17 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.