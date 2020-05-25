Share:

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nosheen Hamid has said over fifty laboratories are available in Pakistan for testing coronavirus patients.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures to avoid coronavirus and warned that if anyone found involved in violating SoPs and instruction given by the civil administration for trader community, the punishment would be awarded as per law.

About lockdown policy, she said the policy introduced by the present government to protect people from virus pandemic, was not being followed.

To a question, she said in Pakistan, we has best doctors, brains and institutions for handling any disaster.