Turkey has vowed to stand by Pakistan in every difficult time.

The assurance was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone call to his Pakistani counterpart Dr. Arif Alvi.

Turkish President Recep offered condolences to bereaved families who had lost their near and dear ones in tragic crash of PIA Plane on Friday.

President Erdogan also extended best wishes of the government and people of Turkey for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of blessed Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Alvi reciprocated heartfelt Eid greetings to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey and expressed hope that the current challenge of Coronavirus pandemic would be overcome soon.

He thanked the Turkish President for looking after Pakistani nationals during this difficult time and sending personal protective equipment against Covid-19.

President Alvi also appreciated President Erdogan’s message of abiding solidarity after the unfortunate airplane crash in Karachi.

The President reiterated that Pakistan on its part would continue to nurture time-tested and un-paralleled fraternal relations between the two countries.