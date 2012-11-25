





ISLAMABAD - In the backdrop of Supreme Court directions, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is all set to hold a meeting with stockholders tomorrow (Monday) in an attempt to determine a new price formula of CNG.

Talking to Online here on Saturday, Chairman Ogra Saeed Ahmed Khan said following the Supreme Court directions a meeting of all stockholders has been called tomorrow (Nov 26)here in Islamabad to develop consensus about a new price formula of CNG price.

“Yes Ogra will consider all applicable suggestions of the stakeholders which will help settle on a new price formula of CNG price as per the directions of apex court,”Saeed Khan added.

He further said Ogra has decided to solicit public opinion to determine the prices of CNG for which Regulator has been holding public hearing in three major cities of the country including Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

He said Ogra held meeting on CNG price on November 23 in Lahore and that kind of second meeting is going to be held tomorrow (Monday) here in Islamabad and Karachi will be the venue for a public hearing on November 28.

The demand audit report of the CNG stations and proposals from the regulator will be put forward before the masses and report which will be compiled after the people were approached for their opinions, will be produced before the Supreme Court on December 5.

Chairman Supreme Council CNG Associations Ghayas Ahmed Paracha has expressed the hope that Ogra would fix a price that would not become burden for the CNG station owners and the people. Paracha also called for reduction in CNG taxes and surcharges.