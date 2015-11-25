LAHORE - The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department yesterday arrested two suspects who were “plotting terror attacks to target government officers” in Lahore.

Both the militants are said to be members of the terror outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the CTD said that both the arrests were made during a pre-dawn raid at a hideout near Badian Road. The CTD personnel also recovered 410-kg explosive material, detonators, and electric circuits from the hideout.

Investigators identified the suspects as Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Manawala, and Anzar Gull, who belongs to Mohmand Agency. The suspects were shifted to an unknown facility for further interrogation.

“The suspects are booked under anti-terrorism act and we expect more arrests since investigations are underway,” the spokesperson said. “Both the terrorists are Pushtuns and they were plotting terror strikes to target senior officers of the law enforcement agencies”.