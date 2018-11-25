Share:

KARACHI - The Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested at least 13 suspects including a political worker during ongoing raids and operations in various parts of the city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a suspected criminal affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) identified as Tariq Qureshi was arrested during a raid conducted in Kharadar area. He was accused of being involved in various cases of targeted killings and extortion.

The Rangers also claimed to have arrested nine more suspects during a series of raids conducted in parts of a city including Nazimabad, Mithadar, Kharadar, Al-Falah and Korangi areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Arif Khan, Abdul Rehman, Arsalan, Yousuf, Sumair, Imran, Sameer, Sultan and Furqan.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested three more suspects during a raids conducted on a tip-off at Al-Falah and Model Colony areas.

The suspects arrested were identified as Fahim, Abdul Khaliq and Bashir Khan. They were accused of being involved in various cases of drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.