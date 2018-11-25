Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 1400 students participated in a mathematics competition to encourage students to take an interest in maths.

Statement issued said that 14th edition of much awaited annual event National Inter Schools Mathematics Olympiad (ISMO) was held and around 14000 students participated from all over country in 28 branches of Pak Turk international school and college ,

The school has special consideration to the subjects which are measured to be boring and tedious. One such subjects is Mathematics.

This unique competition provided a great chance for the students of class 5, 6, 7 and 8 to show their potential and win handsome prizes.

This competition was open for the students of Government Schools as well as for private schools. It was held in 30 cities of Pakistan simultaneously where the same exam papers were given in these venues.

Chairman Pak Turk Foundation Alamgir Khan, Director Education Israr Shah and principal college Maryam Usman H-8 branch welcomed the students in a ceremony before the start of examination,

In her welcome address Maryam Usman said that Math is the mother of sciences and first Muslim mathematician Al-Khwarizmi is the title of ISMO.