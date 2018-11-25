Share:

At least 16 people were killed and 1,137 others sustained injuries in 1,029 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 710 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 427 with minor injuries were provided first aid on-the-spot. The data showed that 449 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians and 529 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 106 victims and Multan at third with 66 accidents and 74 victims. As many as 848 motorcycles, 142 rickshaws, 102 cars, 51 vans, 19 buses, 34 trucks and 117 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents. –App