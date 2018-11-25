Share:

CHANGCHUN:- Two people were killed and 57 injured in a warehouse explosion in northeast China’s Jilin Province Friday night, according to the latest updates. The accident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. Friday in a warehouse of Jiangcheng Machinery Company in Sanhe Township, Dongfeng County, leaving two people dead, including one who died in hospital. The 57 injured are receiving treatment, with one person suffering serious injuries. The explosion also caused a fire, which was put out Saturday morning. Dense smoke can still be seen at the scene.

A total of 370 houses have been damaged, with 15 having collapsed.

Li Tao, a local resident, said he was sent to hospital in Dongfeng County at around 1:00 a.m. The explosion shattered the tiles and glass of his house. He later noticed scratches on his forehead and arms. His wife has been hospitalized in the same hospital due to heart problems caused by the explosion.