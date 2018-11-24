Share:

KHANEWAL-Breast cancer is a very potent threat to female population of the country as 40,000 ladies die of it annually in the country. This was stated by District Health Officer Dr Sumera during an address to a seminar held by Health department here the other day.

She said that no awareness regarding breast cancer was created among the people, mostly illiterate, of Pakistan which had increased the number of deaths by the disease. She added that some 1.5 million females were suffering from the lethal disease all over the globe. According to WHO, almost 35 percent ladies are affected by this disease and out of which 16 percent die for not getting diagnosed or treated timely which was alarming. "According to 'Pink Ribbon' organisation, most of the breast cancer patients belong to Pakistan," she stated.