KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paksitan (TLP) city chief Allama Razi Hussaini claimed on Saturday that 500 workers, local leaders and clerics associated with the religious group went missing after the police action against the protesters who gathered at Numaish in the wee hours of Saturday. Allama Hussaini said that their supporters and workers are being detained ‘illegally’ and ‘immorally’ and said that the TLP is being punished for raising its voice against the acquittal of Asia Bibi. “Police is being used to victimise the political rivals,” he added.

The TLP leader alleged that police has violated the sanctity of mosques to arrest the ulemas, adding that the houses of more than 100 party leaders were also raided. He said that the TLP’s more than 500 workers went missing after the police’s action on the people gathered at Numaish to protest against the arrest of their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other top leadership.

He said that their five workers got critically injured owing to police action and currently being treated at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. “One worker was shot at throat and he is on ventilator,” said the TLP chief.

He demanded that arrested TLP men should be released forthwith, if the government wanted rule of law in the country as according to him, the TLP workers and leaders were not involved in any criminal activity.