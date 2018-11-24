Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard felt like she was ‘being hugged by baby angels’ when she was allowed to wear a coat during ‘Aquaman’ breaks.

The 32-year-old actress plays Mera, the daughter of King Nereus, in the upcoming science fiction movie and she admitted she constantly felt ‘’uncomfortable’’ being submerged in water for the shoots.

Speaking to SFX magazine, she said: ‘’It was, how uncomfortable can I be? When I got to put a coat on for a few scenes out of the water, I felt like I was being hugged all over my body by baby angels. I didn’t want to go back to my Atlantean suit.’’

Amber stars in the movie opposite Jason Momoa as Aquaman aka Arthur Curry and she forged a strong bond with her co-star.

She quipped: ‘’We can’t stand each other. Arthur and Mera are really very different but inform each other in certain ways. Where one is strong, the other is weak and vice versa. It’s interesting because they have playful, cool banter that develops into something deeper. But Jason and I have pretty decent banter.’’ Amber recently revealed she had to work out for five hours day to get in shape for the film.

She said: ‘’I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day.’’

But the ‘London Fields’ actress makes sure her work outs are never an ‘’obligation’’.

She added: ‘’When I’m not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn’t feel like an obligation. I like running because it’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus. Plus, I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.’’