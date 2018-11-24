Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Aretha Franklin’s Detroit mansion has been sold for $300,000. The late Queen of Soul - who died in August at the age of 76 - was born in Memphis, Tennessee but grew up mostly in Detroit where she began her legendary music career as a gospel singer in her father’s church. She once owned a number of properties in Detroit but sold them all off during her lifetime, except for historic mansion next to the Detroit Golf Club, which she held on to. However, the 5,600-square-foot estate on Hamilton Road was bought for $300,000 in late October, according to the Detroit News.

Sabrina Garrett-Owens, the personal representative of Franklin’s estate, told the publication: ‘’There are no other Detroit properties that were owned by Franklin. There is no link with (the) new owner.’’