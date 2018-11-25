Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has stressed upon youths to acquire proper knowledge and education and play an effective due role in development and growth of the country.

The governor stated that while addressing at a commencement ceremony of Karachi School of Business and Leadership on Saturday, congratulated the successful business graduates and said that the span and scope of business studies was much wider nowadays.

Giving the example of the developed economies he explained that across the globe hundreds of business graduates passed out annually and become the useful part of the national economy.

He urged upon the students to enhance their vision by adopting the advanced business practices in order to compete with the international economic trends and policies. “Youths are the future of the country and their contribution will surely transform the country into a developed and prosperous Pakistan,” he added.