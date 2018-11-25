Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anticorruption Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that a legal call centre set up in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society is a gift for people and is easily accessible for free-of-cost legal assistance from lawyers of high calibre.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by the Legal Aid Society at a local hotel in connection with launch of the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre. He said the legal advisory call centre is aimed at creating legal awareness and providing legal assistance to underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society in case of need. He said the call centre is receiving complaints not only from Sindh but from across Pakistan for legal consultation. Later, talking to media persons, the provincial advisor said the Sindh government is bearing expenses of treatment of the security guard who was injured in an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Saturday. He said the Sindh chief minister had contacted his Balochistan counterpart on the issue of attack on the Chinese Consulate.

To a question about the minister who carried a pistol to the Chinese Consulate during the terror attack, Wahab said that Faisal Vawda should have been cautious. He said that “we want to transform Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”. He said the country could not move in the right direction until people join hands with the government. He said “we welcome criticism to correct ourselves and for betterment of the country. To a question, he said that decisions could not be imposed from Islamabad on provincial subjects. He said that governor’s was symbolic position, which had no authority of its own. He said the governor acts upon the advice of the Sindh Cabinet or the chief minister. He said the federal government should spend the development package through the Sindh government. He said the federal government should announce a package for entire Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Women’s Development Syeda Shehla Raza highlighted importance of implementation of existing laws in Sindh and added that SLACC will play an important role in creating legal awareness among people. She stated that the Sindh government was committed to ensuring that access to justice and implementation of laws become stronger in the province. On the occasion, former chief justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali, chairperson of the Legal Aid Society Justice (r) Nasir Aslam Zahid and others also spoke. Law Secretary Shariq Ahmed, Director Information Zeenat Jehan and others also attended the ceremony.