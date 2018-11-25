Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday stressed the need for stepping up efforts to discouraging violence against women. In his message on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the CM called for following teachings of Islam that guarantee equal rights to women.

His message reads: “Violence badly disturbs qualities in women and unrest is created in the society. Islam has given respect and honour to women and given them complete rights. Therefore women should be given respectable place in the society by eliminating violence against them.”

He said the purpose of celebrating this day is to raise voice against violence against women and this day “urges us all to give respectable place to women by ridding them of violence”.

He said a comprehensive policy has been made to end violence against women. The government of PTI is serious in redressing issues of women who are victims of violence. The dream of new Pakistan cannot be realised till complete elimination of violence against women. In new Pakistan policy regarding elimination of violence against women will be implemented. He said the scope of centres for the violence victim women will be extended to the whole of the province. “We should discharge our religious, social and moral duties in a respectable manner by protecting rights of women.”

In wake of terror attacks in Karachi, the CM said that he is personally monitoring the law and order situation as the maintaining peace is the basic responsibility of any government and every possible step is being taken to protect life and property of the people.

He said the law enforcement agencies are working with more diligence than before. He directed that police and other law enforcement agencies should remain alert and all divisional and district officers should ensure peace in their areas. He asked the additional chief secretary home and IGP to keep a close eye on the situation. All concerning officers should personally monitor the measures taken to protect lives and properties of the people.

Meanwhile, People belonging to various cities called on CM Buzdar at CM Office Saturday. The Chief Minister listened to their problems and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said the government of the PTI is standing with the downtrodden and work done by this government in 90 days has never been by any previous government. He said the people are our real power and the problems of the people are his personal problems. He said national interests have always been kept supreme and we will continue doing so in the future as well. He said concrete measures are being taken to improve living standards of the common man. The time of empty slogans has gone. The economy has been ruined by the wrong policies of past governments and facts have been concealed with fabricated data and now this is the time of the public prosperity and we have no agenda other than public service. He said he will not allow anybody to impede the process of public service. Those who will resolve public problems we will get respect and action will be taken against those who will not resolve public problems. He said he personally monitors action taken on any public complaint. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the dream of the creators of Pakistan. He said downtrodden will get their rights in new Pakistan and extensive work is continuing for the last three months to achieve this target. He said the captain has put the country on the path to progress.