SIALKOT-Munib Iqbal, the grandson of Dr Allama Iqbal, has said that Allama Iqbal had been a great “Aashiq-e-Rasool (SAWW) from his birth till his last breath. “Dr Allama Iqbal carried overflowing emotions, dedication, love and spirits of Ishaq-e-Mustafa (SAWW) in his heart, which can be gauged from his entire work.”

Munib Iqbal was addressing a largely attended “Ishaq-e-Rasool (SAWW) and Allama Iqbal” conference held here at University of Sialkot (USKT) here. University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted this mega event in connection with Iqbal Day and Jashn-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW). CEO University of Sialkot Rehan Younas presided over the conference.

While expert of Iqbaliyat Dr Uzma Saleem (member syndicate University of Gilgit-Baltistan), Vice Chancellor USKT Dr Ejaz Qureshi, Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs USKT), senior journalists, Deans, HoDs and a large number of students attended the conference.

Munib Iqbal informed that Dr Iqbal’s work has been an all weather poetry, attracting people of all ages, religions and races. He stressed the need for complete implementation of Iqbal’s philosophy for national development and prosperity.

On the occasion, he recited Dr Allama Iqbal’s famous poetry in his melodious voice including “Ki Muhammad Sey Wafa Tu Ney To Hum Terey Hein”, “Quwat-e-Ishaq Sey Har Past Ko Baala Kar Dey...Dehar Mein Ism-e-Muhammad Sey Ujaala Kar Dey”, “Loh Bhi Tu, Kalam Bhi Tu..Tera Wajood Al-Kitaab”, “Lab Pey Aati Hey Duaa Ban Key Tamana Meri” and “Sitaaroun Sey Aagey Jehaan Aur Bhi Hein” as well.

He asked the youth to strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasized austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal. He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

USKT CEO Rehan Younas paid homage to the great poet, philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal (the son of soil of Sialkot).

He narrated that there is a great imagination of implementation, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal’s poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal had envisioned human development through the way of selfness and Khudi.

He stressed the need for bringing in positiveness in thoughts, thinking besides bringing betterment in directions to be flourished in every segment of life.

Expert of Iqbaliyat Dr Uzma Saleem also paid homage to Allama Iqbal. She said that Iqbal’s poetry is an evergreen formula of personality development and building capacity for everyone. She said Iqbal’s poetry reflects his love, passion, affection and dedication with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

She said that Allama Iqbal had dedicated his life for Ishaq-e-Rasool (SAWW), showing e true path to everyone especially the Muslim Ummah, asking them to be united for glory of Islam.

Dr Uzma Saleem revealed that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society. She said that youth of the nation should transform themselves into Iqbal’s ‘Mard-e-Momin’ and strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasized austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

Earlier, Munib Iqbal visited Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) in Sialkot. On the occasion, he spoke and highlighted various aspects of Allama Iqbal’s poetry, philosophy and vision.

He showed keen interest in all the rare personal used things of his grandfather Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family displayed there.

People of Sialkot, Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot), Shamim Khan Lodhi (President Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot) and senior journalists accorded warm welcome to Munib Iqbal upon his arrival at Iqbal Manzil.

Later, Munib Iqbal also visited Imam Sahib Graveyard where he laid floral wreaths at the graves of parents and other family members of Allama Iqbal. He offered Fateha there.