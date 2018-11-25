Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Saturday remanded former managing director of Pakistan Television Corporation Dr Shahid Masood into five-day custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case of embezzlement.

The court ordered FIA to present report on the investigation and medical report of the accused on the next hearing on November 28.

It is alleged that Dr Shahid Masood embezzled Rs 37 million of Pakistan Television. He gave broadcast rights of cricket matches to a company and made payments to it. The allegedly fake company was in the business of preparing and supplying food “degs” in Lahore.

FIA presented Dr Shahid Masood before senior civil judge Amir Aziz Khan and prayed that 10 days physical remand of the accused should be given.

The accused was arrested when his appeal for bail was dismissed and he did not appear in the court on his own.

According to FIA, the accused misused his authority and gave broadcast rights to a fake company and took heavy bribes.

The lawyer of Dr Shahid Masood opposed request of FIA and asked that physical remand of more than 24 hours should not be given.

FIA presented all the record of the case and the court agreed to a five-day physical remand.