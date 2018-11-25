Share:

Lahore - Egyptian students studying in Pakistan visited Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Saturday. The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised a special sitting for the visiting students.

Addressing the students, speakers including Justice (R) Khalilur Rehman Khan, NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed, young intellectual Mian Salman Farooq, Madam Ayesha, Safia Ishaq and Shahzad Sharif, stressed the need for promoting national language.

Khalil shed light on Pak-Egyptian ties, saying that the International Islamic University was established with the cooperation of Egypt. He said Pakistani wants to cement ties with Egypt and expressed the hope that the present government would work on it.

Mian Salman Farooq said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Egypt in 1948 and the Iqbal’s poetry is also very popular there. He said the bilateral trade volume between the two countries is $200 million, which is needed to be improved.

Shahid Rasheed welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the trust. Head of the Egyptian delegation Dr Noha Mustafa Mahmood expressed her gratitude and made a request for books to learn the Urdu language. The delegation also visited the gallery of Pakistan Movement.