RAWALPINDI - Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and inaugurated handicrafts and women entrepreneurs’ exhibition.

Display of Paintings, dresses, jewellery, handicrafts, face painting and food items, women entrepreneurs showcased their products and various stalls were setup in this regard in Chamber to pay rich tribute to Women as whole and especially business women.

On this occasion in his address to the RCCI leadership and women participants, he emphasized on the chamber to come forward and join their hands to improve literacy and eradicate poverty in the country.

He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting and empowering women entrepreneurs and providing a platform to exhibit and display their home made products and work. He said that it is the need of hour to explore ways of cooperation between his ministry and trade bodies like chambers in Pakistan and to set collective targets for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He welcomed the RCCI’s suggestion for adopting Government Schools to improve their conditions and providing better furniture, Toilets and boundary walls.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem in his welcome address apprised provincial minister about the progress and future plans of RCCI.

He said that women business incubation centre at RCCI has been functional aimed to provide an equipped place to women to display their products and hold meetings to promote their businesses. He demanded Expo centre at old airport place so that Rawalpindi become an international destination for exports.

He also suggested IT University in Governor House Annexe at old Punjab House and parking plaza to address traffic congestion in the city. Later MPA visited different stalls and appreciated the work.