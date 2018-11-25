Share:

KARACHI - The 10th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018) is scheduled to take place from November 27 – 30, 2018 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The event as per its tradition will showcase a number of splendid activities encompassing world’s advanced defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, three conferences by Pakistan Armed Forces, IDEAS Karachi Show, Counterterrorism Demo, networking, and business expansions through B2B and B2G engagements.

IDEAS 2018 will bring together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations. A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also be witnessing IDEAS 2018. This was briefed to national and international media during Curtain Raiser of IDEAS 2018 at Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday by officials of Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production.

Brigadier Waheed Mumtaz, Director Coordination; Commodore Tariq Mahmood; Air Commodore Tahir Anwar; Brig Ali Ammar Haider from DEPO; Brig Abid Ali Askari, DIGP Traffic East Javed Ali Mahar and Zohair Naseer, Chief Operating Officer of Badar Expo Solutions, were also present during the brief.

The exhibition will start on 27 November after a grand inauguration ceremony and will continue till 30 November. The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities. The other highlights of the day include an International Seminar on Emerging global and regional environment and the role of grey hybrid warfare there in; Pakistan’s perspective.

Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI(M) will be the keynote speaker. Another significance of IDEAS 2018 is the holding of exclusive Land, Maritime and Aviation conferences by Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force respectively which will be hosted by respective Service Chiefs.

To specially mark the 10th edition of IDEAS 2018, Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services is issuing a Commemorative Postal Stamp of Rs.10/-.

These tickets will be available for sale w.e.f 27 November at KEC and major post offices. In addition, two Russian Naval Ships are also visiting Pakistan for port call during IDEAS 2018. New inventions of Pakistan defence industry (Global Industrial Solutions, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Military Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Shibli Electronics, Universal Smart Military Systems and Daudson Armoury) will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2018 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign. Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with 522 exhibitors from 50 Countries including Pakistan. Besides trade visitors, more than 262 high level delegations from 51 countries are visiting the exhibition. China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordon, Pakistan Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and USA are establishing their exclusive country pavilion.

Meanwhile, there are hundreds of high level B2B and B2G meetings planned on the side lines between foreign delegates, key government officials and participants of the exhibition.

On the occasion, DIGP Traffic East, Javed Ali Mahar, also briefed the media about the Traffic Plan and alternate routes to facilitate the people of Karachi during the rush hours. Karachi Show has been planned specially for the people of Karachi on 29 November at Nishan e Pakistan, Sea View. In addition, 30 November, the 4th day has exclusively been reserved for general public visits.

IDEAS is a national event of Pakistan and people of Karachi are ready to welcome the distinguished guests and participants from all across the world.