Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of Islamabad High Court on Saturday issued an 11-page detailed verdict in the case of missing person Abdullah Omar and ordered deduction of half salary of Secretary Interior, Secretary Defence and Inspector General Islamabad.

According to decision of the judge, half salary of concerned Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Station House Officer and Investigation Officer will also be deducted.

The judge stated that till the missing person was not recovered, the Accountant General should continue deduction of half of the salary.

Fine of Rs 2 million was also imposed on secretaries of Interior, Defence, IG Islamabad, Joint Investigation Team and other concerned officers.

The court directed that the fine and deducted salaries should be given to the wife of the missing person and if the missing person Abdullah is not recovered for six months, the case of concerned officers should be sent to the prime minister.

The Prime Minister should initiate departmental action against the officers according to law.

According to the judge, the performance of Islamabad police in ensuring protection of the citizens, had a question mark and the state institutions failed to implement orders of the court.