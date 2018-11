Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a visit of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday (tomorrow).

Imran Khan as prime minister will undertake his first visit of Tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan.

He will meet mashiran of South and North Waziristan therein and hear their problems.

Imran Khan will also announce a big package for tribal districts.