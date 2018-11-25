Share:

ISLAMABAD - A teenage girl in Indian-occupied Kashmir, injured in the firing of Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries, on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 14-year-old girl, Muskan Jan, was critically injured when the troops resorted to indiscriminate firing after an attack by unknown gunmen at an army camp stationed in Kashmir Agriculture University campus in Khudwani on Thursday morning.

She was shifted to a sub-district hospital in Qaimoh where from she was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Muskan Jan as per the doctors who operated her at the SMHS hospital slipped into coma. However, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Meanwhile, a youth was shot at near an Indian army camp in Chattergam area of Budgam district Friday evening succumbed to injuries at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on Saturday.

The youth, identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganai, was rushed to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Soura Hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries. While locals said that the youth was shot by the Indian soldiers, army refuted by saying that he was fired upon by unknown gunmen 500-600 metres away from the camp.

On the other hand, bullet-riddled dead body of abducted former special police officer was recovered from an orchard in Pulwama district. He was abducted from his native Reben area of Shopian district by unknown assailants.

On Friday, Indian troops martyred six Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district. According to KMS, the Indian troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Sekipora in Bijbehara area of the district. The troops also destroyed a residential house in the area. The martyred youth were identified as Azad Ahmed Malik, Basit Ishtiyaq Mir, Anees Shafi Butt, Atif Najar, Firdous Najar and Shahid Bashir. People took to the streets in Shalgund, Kanelwan, Dachnipora, Khanabal and other areas of the district and staged massive demonstrations against the killings.