LAHORE - An event titled Nisaf Saddi Ka Qissa (story of a half century) was held at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday to pay tribute to senior journalist Hussain Naqi.

At the ceremony, Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Imtiaz Alam and dozens of other journalists participated. Hussain Naqi got an overwhelming tribute from fellows and junior journalists. It was the first programme of ‘story of half century’ in which senior journalists will be invited to share their life journeys and struggles.

The LPC secretary said such events would be arranged in future so that junior journalists can learn from their seniors. Azam Chaudhry said the inappropriate behaviour towards Hussain Naqi in the court was totally unacceptable.

Sharing his struggle for the cause with the audience, Hussain Naqi said he joined journalism in 1963 when President Ayub Khan imposed the draconian law.

“I fought against the powerful every decade,” Naqi said.

The 80-year-old is a graduate of the Punjab University and is a Life Member of the Lahore Press Club. He served as General Secretary of National Students Federation from 1960 to 62, President of Karachi University Students Union from 1962 to 63, General Secretary of Students Union at Islamia College (Civil Lines) Lahore from 1959 to 60, Member Executive Committee of Karachi Union of Journalists from 1965 to 66, and general secretary of Punjab Union of Journalists from 1970 to 71. He is National Coordinator for HRCP Core Groups of Human Rights Commission since 1991.