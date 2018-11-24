LOS ANGELES-Kesha worries she will lose her ‘magic power’ for songwriting.

READ MORE: Man City, Liverpool cruise as Man Utd stumble once more

The ‘Praying’ hitmaker admits she is constantly fearful that she’ll lose the ability to pen a track because she can’t explain how she’s able to do it beyond music ‘’channeling’’ through her. She said: ‘’Music is something that almost gets channelled through me. You never know if you’re going to lose it, like I’ll wake up one day and I won’t have my magic power.’’

The 31-year-old singer - who spent four years out of the spotlight because of her contractual dispute with producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of being abusive - finds the writing process ‘’cathartic’’ and feels ‘’safe’’ because her ability to pen a song isn’t something anyone else can take away.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriter Roundtable, she said: ‘’After I write, it feels so cathartic.

‘’I love knowing that as a woman I can be self-sufficient. Something nobody can ever take away from me is my ability to write. That makes me feel safe.’’

READ MORE: Modern system being introduced to stop power theft: Omar Ayub

Kesha recently wrote ‘Here Comes the Change’ for the soundtrack of ‘On the Basis of Sex’ - which tells the story of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s early life - and she admitted it was a ‘’daunting’’ task, made even harder by her sitting down to watch the movie, which stars Felicity Jones.

She said: ‘’I’d never written a song for a movie before.

‘’So I went and saw the movie. [Writing the song was] kind of daunting.’’

‘’After you watch what [Ruth Bader Ginsburg has] done for women, I felt even more overwhelmed and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a big task.’’

READ MORE: Naeemul Haq for trained police force for consulates' security

 

 

 