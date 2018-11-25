Share:

NEW DELHI - India’s Mary Kom on Saturday became the most successful female boxer in world championships history after clinching her sixth gold medal in New Delhi. The 35 year-old beat Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota 5-0 in the final of the 48kg category contest in front of an electric home crowd. Her sixth gold takes her past Ireland’s Katie Taylor, and level with the men’s record held by Cuban legend Felix Savon as the most successful pugilist ever at the world championships. The mother of three won a silver in the inaugural women’s edition in 2001 and then went on to win gold in each of the next five championships, with her most recent coming in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2010. Kom, who was the subject of a Bollywood film in 2014, won bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games.–AFP