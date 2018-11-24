Share:

GUJRANWALA-The black coats continued their strike for 11th consecutive day on Saturday and they also locked up main gate of the District and Sessions courts.

It is to be noted that the lawyers community has been on strike to get their demand for the establishment of an LHC bench at Gujranwala accepted.

In this regard on Friday, a lawyers' delegation under the leadership of the DBA president called on the designated persons of the Punjab government but the meeting remained inclusive.

District Bar Association president Noor Muhammad Mirza while addressing the protesting lawyers said that the strike would continue till fulfilment of the demand for a divisional bench of the LHC at Gujranwala.

COLLISION CLAIMS LIFE

A person died and another got injured in collusion between two motorcycles here on Sialkot Road here. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Asad Ullah along with his friend Waqar was on the way on a motorcycle when another motorcycle collided with them.

Resultantly Asad received head injury and died on the spot while Waqar was rushed to DHQ hospital.